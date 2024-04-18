The investment outselling US tech and Fundsmith Equity

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

While speculation mounts over which actor will be the new James Bond in the next film in the franchise, in the investment world bonds are the hot topic. One UK government bond – also known as a gilt – has attracted more money each month than any investment available to interactive investor customers since June 2023. Joining Kyle this week is Sam Benstead, our bonds specialist, to discuss why this gilt, and a few others, have been selling like hot cakes.

​​​​Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.