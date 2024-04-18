The investment outselling US tech and Fundsmith Equity
Kyle and Sam Benstead discuss why one investment, and a few others, have been selling like hot cakes.
18th April 2024 08:57
While speculation mounts over which actor will be the new James Bond in the next film in the franchise, in the investment world bonds are the hot topic. One UK government bond – also known as a gilt – has attracted more money each month than any investment available to interactive investor customers since June 2023. Joining Kyle this week is Sam Benstead, our bonds specialist, to discuss why this gilt, and a few others, have been selling like hot cakes.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
