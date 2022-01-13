Investors ignore this FTSE 100 stock’s massive dividend
It’s a recognised income play, but no one’s buying that story today. We explain why and look at the startling share price collapse of a famous name.
A 9% dividend yield and robust trading outlook failed to swing investors the way of Persimmon (LSE:PSN) today as the new year caution towards large-cap housebuilders continued.
Persimmon's end-of-year update was broadly in line with expectations, but its shares still fell 2% or 49p to 2,574p, leaving the blue-chip stock 10% lower over the past week.
Housebuilders' valuations are currently near to cycle lows, having been hit by the headwinds of rising interest rates, build-cost pressures and government policies.
The prospect of future shareholder returns being diverted to settle the industry's cladding crisis sent many shares sharply lower on Monday as housing secretary Michael Gove set a March deadline for builders to come up with a “fully funded plan of action”.
- 10 highest-yielding FTSE 100 shares right now
- Time to buy these housebuilding stocks with 30% upside
- 10 stocks that could protect investors from inflation
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Today's weakness wasn't helped by FTSE 250-listed Countryside Properties (LSE:CSP) reporting a big drop in the number of completions for its core Partnerships division in the final quarter of 2021.
The company, which delivers developments in conjunction with local authorities and housing associations, added that operating profits for the period more than halved to £16.5 million. Its shares sank 25% as chief executive Iain McPherson also quit.
In contrast, Persimmon said its performance had been excellent throughout 2021 as it delivered 14,551 homes at an average selling price of £237,000, up 7% and 3% respectively on 2020 levels. it also maintained an “industry-leading” operating margin of 28%.
The group has started the new year with total forward sales of £1.62 billion, which is up 20% on the more comparable 2019 level. While the planning system continues to present challenges, Persimmon expects to open 75 new outlets in the first half of the year.
On the outlook, it said the fundamentals of the housing market were supported by resilient consumer confidence, demand outstripping supply and good levels of mortgage availability.
- 34 value stock tips for 2022
- 27 dividend stocks for income seekers in 2022
- Best 39 growth stocks for 2022
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
Several analysts showed their continued support for the stock today, with Peel Hunt holding a price target of 3,300p and UBS seeing a potential upside to 3,015p.
Bank of America raised its 2022-23 earnings per share estimates by 1%-2%, prompting it to lift its price target to 3,400p from 3,350p.
BoA analyst Arnaud Lehmann said: “We expect 2022 to be a year of volume acceleration and resilient underlying demand.
“We believe that the group is very well positioned to continue to outperform its sector peers, supported by a very strong land bank, quality of execution, and a large cash position supporting cash returns.”
The stock offers a 9% dividend yield and trades at less than 10 times 2022 earnings, which is below the long-term average of 11 times despite the stronger company fundamentals.
Persimmon returned 235p a share in 2021 and has said it intends to stick with its usual pre-Covid profile of two payments a year, starting with the regular 125p in early July 2022.
- Why ASOS shares just surged 12%
- Watch our new year share tips here and subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for free
Liberum currently has “buy” recommendations on all nine stocks in the sector, the first time it has done so since 2008. It noted that shares are similar to levels seen in January, when an unemployment rate of 7% was being forecast compared with today's 4.2%.
Liberum also believes the level of selling price inflation should be good enough to at least recover build cost inflation.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks