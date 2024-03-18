ISA Inspiration: practical tips for your portfolio
Join ii experts and financial journalist Merryn Somerset Webb, as they delve into opportunities for investors’ ISAs across equities, funds, investment trusts, and bonds.
Join ii experts and leading financial journalist and commentator Merryn Somerset Webb as they delve into the range of opportunities for investors’ ISAs across equities, funds, investment trusts and bonds. They'll share their ISA picks and explore the importance of portfolio diversification, and what this means for investors in a practical sense as we come to the end of the tax year and the start of the next.
This event was live-streamed on the ii YouTube channel on 18 March. Host and Bloomberg columnist Merryn Somerset Webb welcomed a formidable line-up of investment experts for an exclusive round-table discussion.
Panel: Richard Hunter, head of markets, interactive investor.
Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor, interactive investor.
Sam Benstead, deputy collectives editor, interactive investor.
