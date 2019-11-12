ITV shares still in demand after Q3 results

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Even so, there are some reasons to be cheerful within the update. The previous success of shows such as "Love Island" (which has successfully translated to the US) will likely be replicated by the imminent return of "I'm a Celebrity", and there have been a number of extremely strong dramas emanating from the ITV stable.

Indeed, the Studios business is forecast to have a strong second half of the year, with revenues likely to grow by 5% at a margin of between 14% and 16%. Meanwhile, online revenue has seen a significant 23% boost, the 2021 target of 30 million ITV Hub users has already been hit and the expected £20 million of cost savings has been accompanied by a major reduction in the net pension deficit. At the same time, the dividend yield of around 6% is adequately covered and is a clear enticement to income-seekers.

ITV is doing everything in its power both to reduce reliance on advertising income while reacting to the ever-increasing number of options being provided by new and existing entrants. Content remains king and the Studios business is performing, but the shadow of overseas competition looms large.

The shares have had a rollercoaster run of late, having added 24% over the last three months, but standing down 10% over the last year, which compares to a 4% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index.

The market consensus of the shares as a 'hold', albeit a strong one, will need a positive catalyst before it can be improved, and this is a tough ask when the competition has so clearly thrown down the gauntlet.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.