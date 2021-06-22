James Mee: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard is joined by James Mee, lead fund manager of the Waverton Multi-Asset Income Fund to discuss the workings of the fund, the view for the UK post-Covid and potentially less inflationary pressure going into 2022.

Highlights:

1:13 – introduction: strategy/objectives/investment style of the fund

2:42 – assets + geographical locations, investing in equities

5:33 – top holdings: Autoliv, Coca-Cola, Diageo

7:39 – coping during the last year, new names to the portfolio, protecting capital

10:53 – position going forward, dealing with a volatile market and potentially high, but declining inflation going into 2022

13:51 – the view for the UK post-Covid

