Jargon buster: mergers and acquisitions

Our expert explains key terminology around an important, sometimes opaque, and often headline-grabbing aspect of the financial markets.

Mergers and acquisitions, generally shortened to M&A, are frequently at the top of the market news agenda.

When two firms become one it is often a headline-grabber, particularly if they are big companies or well-known names for other reasons.

It’s not just the media that should be concerned with them, however, as they can have serious implications for your investment pot if you hold shares in a company involved in one of these deals.

Typically, it’s a good thing for shareholders in a company that is the target of a takeover. To entice acceptance of any bid, the companies involved will have to make it lucrative for shareholders and offer significantly more for the shares than their price on the open market.

In the short term that’s a clear win. However, it is not that simple as in the medium and long term there is often a possibility that the company could be very successful on its own. In some cases, holding on to your shares would have been more profitable.

There is also potential downside if you own shares in the bidding company as it will often be using a large amount of its cash to fund the deal, rather than dishing it out as a dividend or conducting a share buyback.

It may even take on new debt to raise the money, which can cause a hit to the share price in the short term.

M&A deals come with a range of terminology attached that is important for investors to have a good grasp of to make informed decisions.

Here, we outline the most important terms to understand:

Merger

A merger is when two or more companies are folded into one another to become one, in their mutual interest. It is generally agreed on all sides, with the backing of a majority of shareholders in each company.

Acquisition

This is where there is a clear bidder, or buyer, and a target. In most cases the bidder is the larger company, but not always.

Acquisitions, also known as takeovers, can be friendly or hostile. With the former, the board and senior management of the target will agree to the deal and advise shareholders to accept the offer.

Hostile takeover

In a hostile takeover, the target company’s bosses will be against the deal as they believe the company will be more successful on its own. In this instance the bidder can bypass them and make an offer directly to the shareholders of the target company without their consent.