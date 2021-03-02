Jon Hudson – The Richard Hunter Interview

Jon Hudson, co-fund manager of Premier Miton UK Growth, joins Richard this week to talk video games and why investors should keep the faith with the travel industry.

Highlights:

0:53 – the fund’s objectives, style and sector allocation

4:48 – the role of the video games sector in the fund’s top holdings

8:47 – why there’s still value in the travel industry despite the impact of Covid-19

10:16 – how the fund has held up amid the pandemic

13:52 – the forecast for the next year