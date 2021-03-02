Jon Hudson – The Richard Hunter Interview
Share on:
Jon Hudson, co-fund manager of Premier Miton UK Growth, joins Richard this week to talk video games and why investors should keep the faith with the travel industry.
Highlights:
0:53 – the fund’s objectives, style and sector allocation
4:48 – the role of the video games sector in the fund’s top holdings
8:47 – why there’s still value in the travel industry despite the impact of Covid-19
10:16 – how the fund has held up amid the pandemic
13:52 – the forecast for the next year
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.