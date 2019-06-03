Kier shares crash 40% to 20-year low

Not this low since the late 1990s, investors are sniffing around Kier shares Monday, but is this a trap?

Wow, I thought my start to the week was bad! But while I cursed my train operator for another half-hour delay, mid-cap builder Kier Group (LSE:KIE) was preparing for much worse.

And it came at 8am as investors bailed out after a grim profits warning. Within an hour Kier shares had lost 44% of their value, trading at prices not seen since the end of 1998.

The announcement has all the hallmarks of a "kitchen sink" job by new chief executive Andrew Davies, who took over in April following last year's emergency rights issue. Results from his strategic review are expected next month, but there are clearly urgent issues that shareholders need to know about.

We'd already been warned at the half-year results in March that quieter highways, utilities and housing maintenance markets were causing problems. Revenue will also be lower at the building business.

So there'll be no increase in revenue from last year's £4.5 billion when Kier reports results for the year to 30 June in September - analysts had been looking for a £250 million increase. Meanwhile, underlying operating profit will be £25 million lower than expected and the Future Proofing Kier programme will cost an extra £15 million. That wipes £40 million, or 24% off forecasts for underlying operating profit. Look for just £126.4 million, says broker Liberum.

All this means Kier will now report a net debt position, even after the £250 million rights issue in December. Bosses had promised a net cash position at year-end when they launched the cash call. Analysts at Numis, who had been expecting £24 million of net cash at 30 June, now expect £56 million net debt.