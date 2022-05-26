Liberty Media shares get interesting ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Shares in the owner of F1 have been a great performer since the pandemic. Independent analyst and F1 fan Alistair Strang looks at the odds of a long-lasting rally following a recent dip from record highs.

We did promise to go easy on Formula 1 coverage but, as it’s the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, perhaps a glance at how the owners of Formula1 are doing is justified.

Oddly, choosing Monaco as an excuse to delve into things is a bit of a misnomer. Of all the races, Monaco is traditionally the one most likely to send viewers to sleep. Generally, all the action happens during the preceding day with qualifying as the “race” tends become a boring procession of cars unable to pass each other.

Some slight excitement is usually generated with the occasional mechanical failure but that’s about it. Unless the organisers adopt a cunning plan of spraying water across a few corners to spice things up, the boring stream of cars unable to pass each other, will once again dominate Sunday afternoon. The venue is certainly spectacular, the pit lane audience glamorous, but attaching the word “race” to the weekend is traditionally an exercise in futility.

A couple of recent share price movements for Liberty Formula One Group A (NASDAQ:FWONA) appear worthy of some consideration. At time of writing, the share is trading around $57 and just needs above $59 to hopefully trigger price movements to an initial $65 with our longer term secondary, if bettered, calculating at a confident looking $73.

But in recent weeks, the Red uptrend has suffered a couple of assaults, not least thanks to heroic levels of incompetence in management of the new US Miami GP. As the fallout has cleared, Liberty's share price has once again regained the uptrend with extreme care is being taken to ensure the price doesn’t close a session below Red. Hopefully this indicates an expectation of future gains.