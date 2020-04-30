Lloyds Bank shares: what you need to know after Q1 profits dive

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Lloyds Banking has long been regarded as a tightly-run ship and there are elements of cautious optimism. Without doubt, the banks face this adversity from a stronger position, having learned some uncomfortable lessons from the previous financial crisis of over a decade ago.

For its part, Lloyds’ capital cushion has improved to 14.2% from a previous 13.9% and Net Interest Margin has held up reasonably well given the circumstances.

At the same time, its sector-beating cost/income ratio remains at an impressive 49.7%. While this represents an increase year-on-year, it is an improvement from the previous quarter (55.1%) and is testament to the bank’s ability to control costs despite income having fallen.

Given the nature of the pandemic, the group’s leading digital presence could also prove to be a boon to its efforts, while there is also a currently unused PPI provision of £1 billion which, if released, could also contribute to an already flush liquid asset buffer of £132 billion, which represents a covered ratio of 138%.

Lower customer activity could worsen going into the second quarter, where fee forbearance from the bank such as payment holidays on mortgages, credit cards and personal and business loans will also negatively affect income.

This has already had a severe impact on the share price, which has fallen 45% over the last year, as compared to a decline of 18% for the wider FTSE 100 index, and 40% in the last three months alone.

Despite there being no income for investors in the immediate future, the bank is on an undemanding valuation and its likely ability to weather a crisis such as this provides some longer-term comfort.

As such, and in spite of a tinge of disappointment allied to the profit figure, the market consensus of the shares remains resolute at a “buy”.

