Bank dividend cuts: Top analysts give their opinion

Another factor in the sector's favour is that central banks, regulators and governments are bringing to bear support far in excess of that applied during the global financial crisis.

Napier said: “We think it's possible that the UK — at full employment until last month — may find itself with too much stimulus chasing too few assets and workers in a relatively short space of time.

“That is unless Covid-19 causes more permanent damage to balance sheets and businesses than indicated in current much-diminished market caps.”

UBS currently forecasts a 4% fall in UK GDP this year followed by a 1.5% recovery next year, although there's considerable uncertainty around these projections.

Following pressure from regulators, the UK's eight main lenders last night agreed to withhold 2019 dividend payments amounting to £7.4 billion and not to distribute any during 2020. UBS said this added little over a year's worth of normal loan losses to bank balance sheet defences.

Morgan Stanley added that it looked to be a prudent move given the scale of the economic contraction expected in the first half of this year. Combined with last month's decision by the Bank of England to release the countercyclical capital buffer, Morgan Stanley said UK domestic banks now had an average cushion of 440 basis points over minimum capital requirements. This varies between 700 points for Royal Bank of Scotland and 280 points for Barclays.

Morgan Stanley values Lloyds shares at 61p, with Royal Bank of Scotland at 275p. The 2009 low for Lloyds was 17p, which our own analyst John Burford said recently looked to be a possibility given that the severity of the economic downturn is likely to be far greater than in 2008.

UBS's Napier, who was a bank auditor in the 1990s and has been a banking analyst since the early 2000s, said in comparison with the financial crisis banks were better placed this time.

He added:

“Certainly, we think central bank liquidity should keep them viable even if wholesale debt markets remain dislocated and in spite of some customers' desire to draw on committed credit lines.”

