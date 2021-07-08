Lord Jim O'Neill: The ii Family Money Show
8th July 2021 08:55
In episode two of The ii Family Money Show, Gabby Logan speaks to star economist Lord Jim O’Neill of Gatley about growing up in Manchester, trying to take over one of the city’s football clubs and how an acronym made him famous.
The former Northern Powerhouse minister also lifts the lid on life at Goldman Sachs and what he believes the next few years hold for the global economy – and where retail investors should be looking.
Plus, interactive investor’s Richard Hunter joins Gabby to suggest ways you can get started with your own investments.
