Lots to like about Hollywood Bowl and Electrocomponents

Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL) and Electrocomponents (LSE:ECM) today racked up another round of City upgrades to highlight why they are among the most respected stocks outside the top flight.

Shares in both companies were up around 3% after their latest trading updates went further than just easing fears about the impact of uncertain conditions in their respective markets.

Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl scored highly with investors after reporting like-for-like growth of 5.5% for its financial year to September 30. That was much stronger than the 4% rise forecast in the City and the 1.8% posted the previous year.

Profits are now set to grow by more than 10%, which analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said represented a third year of outperformance since the company's IPO in 2016.

The bank increased its price target by 4% to 270p, adding that the implied 6.6% like-for-like growth in the second half of the year was impressive against a backdrop of subdued consumer sentiment and lower levels of UK cinema admissions.