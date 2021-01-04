Market snapshot: Brexit reaction is encouraging
Share on:
Buyers are in the ascendancy, guaranteeing 2021 gets off on the right foot.
The UK market’s first real opportunity to react to the Brexit deal has led to a sprightly start to the New Year.
The move builds on a rally of around 16% for the FTSE 100 since the beginning of November, although the spike was not enough to prevent an overall decline of 14.3% during 2020.
The finer implications of the UK’s exit remain to be seen, but the fact that a deal was agreed prior to the deadline removes some of the overhang which had been haunting the index for some time. By the same token, however, the news has also been a boon for sterling, which itself plays against the FTSE 100’s large exposure to overseas earning stocks.
- ii view: AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in UK
- How the UK market and investors reacted to Brexit deal
For the US, the buttresses of fiscal and monetary support, coupled with the continuing strength of tech stocks, resulted in an extraordinarily strong year given the backdrop.
The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq clocked 2020 gains of 7.2%, 16.2% and 43.6% respectively. The Nasdaq was particularly noteworthy not only due to the stratospheric rise, but the fact that the gain was in addition to a jump of 35% in the previous year.
In general terms, the increasing rollout of various Covid vaccines is another source of true optimism, even though the current situation is one of high alert, with increasingly stringent lockdown measures seen as being necessary to choke another widespread outbreak.
In the meantime, global economies will not be able to move into full recovery mode, even though investors will continue to anticipate a brighter vista on the other side of the mountain.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.