Millions not getting the maximum state pension amount

The average weekly payment for 12.5 million people receiving a state pension was £159.81 in February this year, according to figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions this morning. Under the new state pension, the average was £168.40 and under the basic state pension system (pre-2016) it was £157.63 a week.

The full weekly new state pension was £179.60 in February 2022 – so the actual amount received by pensioners on average was £20 a week lower than the headline figure. Those in receipt of the new state pension on average received almost £11 a week less.

Around 2.5 million state pension recipients get the new state pension, 650,000 more than a year earlier.

Overall, women receive less state pension than men, however the gap is less pronounced between men and women receiving the new state pension, compared with the gap under the old system.

The average amount received by men under the new system is £170.49 compared with £165.45 for women of £165.45; meanwhile men receive an average of £172.71 and women £146.78 on the basic state pension.

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, said: “Millions of people do not receive the full amount of state pension, perhaps because of gaps in their working lives where they did not benefit from National Insurance credits. You need at least 35 qualifying years to be eligible for the full state pension.

“During this time of rising energy prices, which are disproportionately affecting pensioners who are largely dependent on the state pension, it’s important to remember that it’s normal for retirees to receive less than the full amount. This is especially true for women, who were more likely to take gaps from work when they were younger and therefore tend to have had fewer qualifying years under their belts.”

“Although all pensioners on limited incomes are likely to struggle with rising costs, it is those who are entirely dependent on a less-than-full state pension, who will be particularly vulnerable to hardship as a result of rising energy bills this winter.

“Those who receive less than the full amount of state pension should check what extra help may be available to them. For instance, they may be entitled to Pension Credit.”