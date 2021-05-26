Mind & Money: are there differences between men & women when it comes to money?

In this episode, Becky and Greg discuss whether there are key differences between men and women with regards to finance, social expectations and how we can better frame investment to appeal to women.

Highlights

0:37 – are there fundamental differences between men and women when it comes to money?

2:26 – where does ‘financial personality’ come from? Nature vs nurture

4:19 – how the boxes we’re put in as children shape our destiny as adults

6:58 – social expectations towards men and women in relationships with regard to finances

8:38 – how the investment industry appears to be marketed

15:08 – how can we frame investment to better appeal to women?

17:11 – the lack of female role models in investing and why representation might be beneficial for women looking to excel within a male-dominated industry