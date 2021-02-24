Mind & Money: understanding ourselves and our attitudes to risk
Behavioural finance expert Greg Davies on why the news can cloud our judgment when it comes to investing.
24th February 2021 09:17
by Rebecca O'Connor from interactive investor
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Becky is once again joined by Greg Davies, behavioural finance expert at Oxford Risk, to talk risk, family and why the news can cloud our judgment when it comes to investing.
Highlights
0:53 – why every investor has more than one attitude to risk
2:45 – how the news impacts our emotional willingness to take risk
9:55 – attitude vs personality
12:47 – the role of family in shaping our risk attitudes
18:25 – what the industry can do to better reflect our understanding of ourselves.
- Visit ii.co.uk/knowledge-centre/behavioural-finance and ii.co.uk/stock-market-news for more insight and ideas.
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