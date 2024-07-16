Mining sector dividend forecasts: summer 2024

Dividend income from Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Anglo American (LSE:AAL) and BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP) is set to fall 10% in total as the mining industry’s heavyweight quartet get ready to post results over the summer.

UBS analysts forecast overall half-year distributions worth $8 billion (£6.2 billion), down from December’s $9 billion amid continued earnings pressure.

The awards represent another step back from 2022’s peak for dividend distributions, when miners accounted for £1 in every £6 declared by UK listed companies.

The uncertain trends for iron ore demand in China’s steel industry and one-off operational or corporate factors have weighed on the sector during the first half of the year.

In a production update earlier today, Rio Tinto reported iron ore shipments below City forecasts after a derailment in mid-May meant the loss of six days’ rail capacity.

It also lowered full-year alumina production expectations due to gas pipeline disruption in Queensland and said copper output will be near the bottom end of its forecast range.

The update, which was posted ahead of half-year results due on 31 July, left Rio Tinto shares down 170p to their lowest level since April at 5021p.

The company’s policy is to pay a dividend between 40% and 60% of its earnings through the cycle, with UBS forecasting an award of $3.1 billion or 193 US cents (148.8p) share for a 50% ratio.

The award had been 376 US cents in August 2021, when Rio also included a special dividend of 185 US cents for a total distribution of $9.1 billion equivalent to a 75% payout ratio.

UBS said: “Looking at the last eight reporting periods, Rio typically pays out 50% of earnings at the interim; the final dividend is typically sufficient to get the full-year payout ratio up to 70-80%, although this has ranged from 60% to 160%.”

The bank believes the market is too optimistic about the level of dividend awards at Glencore and BHP when they report results on 7 August and 27 August respectively.

For Glencore, UBS is 20% below the consensus after forecasting $800 million, or about six US cents (4.63p) a share, with no top-up award due to the recent Teck steelmaking coal acquisition.

However, UBS sees potential for a special distribution to be announced in February if Glencore decides to retain its coal operations rather than split them into a separate entity.

BHP’s dividend policy is to pay a minimum of 50% of earnings each half. Since 2018, the average ratio for its ordinary dividend has been about 75%, with the lowest being 56% last December.

UBS forecasts a dividend of 69 US cents (53.21p) the equivalent to $3.5 billion with the second-half results. This compares with the City consensus of 77 US cents and represents a 53% payout ratio against underlying earnings. In August 2022, special and ordinary dividends took the payment to 561.4 US cents or $8.9 billion.

The bank said: “We expect BHP to be conservative with the dividend payout as it is set to lift capex materially in 2025-26, the outlook for China/iron ore is uncertain, net debt is still in the upper half of its target range, and as it seeks more copper exposure through M&A.”

Anglo American has stuck to its 40% payout ratio since the dividend was restarted in 2017, only topping up returns to shareholders in July 2021 with a $1 billion special dividend and $1 billion buyback, and in February 2022 with a 50 US cents special dividend.

With net debt set to lift to about $11 billion due to working capital outflows, high capex and soft production/prices, the bank expects Anglo to keep its payout ratio at 40% on 25 July. This leads to a forecast of 41 US cents (31.62p) a share or $500 million, 10% above the City consensus.