Shares for the future: a FTSE 250 stock in top half of my list

It may be too early to write him off, though. The small reduction in profit was outside the company’s control, the result of losses in the quantum business after £23 million in orders were removed from the order book.

On the face of it, my fears have been realised. The new chief executive has already made twice as many acquisitions as his predecessor. And his first set of results includes a 1% reduction in adjusted profit.

A year on, we know a little bit more. Oxford Instruments has acquired two firms and it has withdrawn from selling quantum computing products in China due to export restrictions.

Last year, it was already clear that increasing geopolitical tension and economic rivalry between Western countries and China would impact the quantum business, a small but high risk, high reward part of the company.

Oxford Instruments makes equipment to help scientists and technicians analyse and manipulate materials at the smallest scales, camera equipment at the heart of scanning electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, compound semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and cryogenic environments that house quantum computers, for example.

The source of Oxford Instruments’ profitability is the niche high-tech companies it owns. But niches can be hard to grow, and I feared the new chief executive might turn to acquisitions again, as the primary method of growth.

The self-reliant strategy had a marked impact on profitability. Adjusted profit grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2016 and 2023, while Barkshire was in charge, although revenue grew at a more sedate 5% CAGR.

Ian Barkshire, the chief executive Mr Tyson replaced, turned Oxford Instruments around by focusing the company’s strategy on the businesses it had acquired rather than buying more.

Richard Tyson, the incoming chief executive, arrives from TT Electronics, an acquisitive business, but Oxford Instruments has a chequered history when it comes to buying other businesses. Its purchases had mired it in debt by the middle of the last decade.

When I evaluated Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) last year , two risks were at the forefront of my mind: a change of management and trade with China, which vies with the US as Oxford Instruments’ biggest market.

The other concerning statistic in Oxford Instruments’ results for the year to March 2024 is cash conversion, which has been sub-par for three consecutive years.

There are mostly good reasons for the company’s thirst for cash. Predominantly it has been holding high levels of safety stock to ensure it can supply customers during the unstable inflationary period we have gone through. It has built a new compound semiconductor systems manufacturing facility in Bristol, and it is expanding its microscopy and camera facility in Belfast.

These are investments in customer relationships and capacity respectively, and should yield higher cash flow in future.

However, the company was wrong-footed by a decline in orders in its optical imaging businesses due to customer overstocking, and also the elimination of quantum-related orders in China, which left it with higher than anticipated levels of stock.

Hopefully Oxford Instruments will shift this stock in the current year, improving cash flow. Its order book is strong and, without providing specifics, the company has expressed confidence in its performance in the current year.

The Present (distinctive) [2.5]

Discernible business: Niche high-tech subsidiaries [1]

With experienced people: new CEO, experienced CFO [0.5]

That creates value for customers: Tools that move science forward [1]

Although Barkshire has gone, the executive team that restored Oxford Instruments to stable, profitable growth is still half there in the form of chief financial officer Gavin Hill. He joined the month after Barkshire in 2016.

The Horizon strategy they oversaw put the emphasis on market intimacy (making sure the company’s products were relevant) and restless innovation. The strategy increased the level of R&D at Oxford Instruments to 8-9% of revenue and focused it on products with broad research or manufacturing applications, rather than bespoke products.

One of the products going mainstream is an etch and deposition system designed for compound semiconductor research, which the company has developed into a volume manufacturing technology. Compound semiconductors, made from more than one element, are more powerful than the ubiquitous silicon chip.

This is the reason why Oxford Instruments has tripled its manufacturing capacity with the new facility in Bristol.

The Future (directed) [2]

Addressing challenges: China is 27% of sales [0.5]

With coherent actions: Investment, acquisitions [0.5]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Engaged employees [1]

I found the annual report for 2024 reassuring. There is no big strategic shift. The chair’s statement honours the Horizon strategy for “building the strong foundations from which we move forward today”.

Tactically, Oxford Instruments has responded to the export restrictions by reducing the headcount at the quantum business and refocusing it on the US and Europe. In China, it is focusing sales on less-sensitive markets like battery and materials analysis.

Despite the lost orders, Oxford Instruments earned 27% of revenue in China, making it the biggest geographical market in 2024. It overtook the US, which brought in 24% of revenue.

The company says it has a healthy pipeline of business in China, but we cannot rule out the possibility of further complications in the trading relationship with the UK, which makes me cautious about the prospects there.

Strategically, Oxford Instruments is drawing a line between Advanced Technologies and Imaging and Analysis, which from this year will be the two segments it reports.

This restructuring groups businesses making established technologies together in an Imaging and Analysis division. These are microscopy equipment, cameras, analytical instruments and associated software. They have much in common and will benefit by working together and sharing costs.

Oxford Instruments’ comments on the quantum business show it is a different kind of business. As well as the export restrictions, the company lists other complications: operational challenges, long project timelines and the associated uncertainty that goes with technologies at the forefront of science.

The company is grouping it with other businesses that require a more individual approach in an Advanced Technologies divisions. They are the compound semiconductor systems business, and X-ray tubes. These subsidiaries need more independence to address unique challenges, and get closer to specific customers.

Advanced Technologies contributed about 30% of Oxford Instruments’ revenue in 2024 on a pro-forma basis, but unsurprisingly produced very little profit. This should improve now the company has refocused the quantum business and the new semiconductor facility is operational.

Otherwise, the annual report talks of protecting and enhancing core strengths, including maintaining its commitment to R&D spending at 8-9% of revenue, a promise to put the customer first and increase collaboration and accountability.

Its new mission is to “accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world”.

Selective acquisitions remain part of the strategy, and although there are already more acquisitions under the new management, neither have radically changed the business.

First Lighting is a scientific camera manufacturer that will be folded into Oxford Instruments’ Andor subsidiary.

FemtoTools makes tools used in electron and Raman microscopy.

Like First Lighting it will find its home in the more homogeneous Imaging and Analysis division, in line with its policy to acquire new capabilities for it.

The total cost of the two acquisitions is likely to be around one year’s cash flow at the suppressed level of 2024.

Tyson has only been chief executive since last October. It is far too early to draw more than tentative conclusions about his impact, but the new divisional structure seems sensible and the acquisitions do not look risky.

Employees have not walked out. Staff turnover remains respectable at 9% and employee engagement is also the same as it was in 2023, at 78%.

The price (discounted?) [-0.2]

No. A share price of £24.95 values the enterprise at about £1.4 billion, 19 times normalised profit.

A score of 7.3 out of 10 indicates Oxford Instruments is probably a good long-term investment.

It is ranked 16 out of 40 shares in my Decision Engine.

