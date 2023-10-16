Interactive Investor

Must read: European stocks, oil, gold, UK house prices

Our head of investment rounds up the morning's big news.

16th October 2023 08:33

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

    GLOBAL MARKETS

    European markets have opened higher, with basic resources and oil & gas outperforming while telecoms and healthcare are lagging. Overnight markets in Asia fell with the Nikkei in Japan shedding over 2%. All eyes are on US earnings season this week, with The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) among the companies due to report. 

    Oil prices are holding steady after surging nearly 6% on Friday. The Israel-Hamas war sent oil prices sharply higher last week in a move that could derail inflation’s path back down towards more normal levels. WTI and Brent crude logged their biggest one-day percentage gains since April on Friday, as the market tries to gauge the extent to which the conflict could involve oil exporters such as Iran. 

    Gold is giving back some of last week’s sharp rally but remains above $1,900. The precious metal surged over 3% on Friday and more than 5% last week, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid the conflict.

    UK RIGHTMOVE HOUSE PRICE INDEX 

    According to Rightmove, average asking prices increased by 0.5% between September and October, below the average of 1.4%. Year-on-year prices fell by 0.8% with the number of agreed sales down by 17%. Asking prices rose at their slowest pace since 2008 for this time of year. 

    Fourteen consecutive rate increases from the Bank of England have taken their toll on mortgage appetite and house prices while sellers are less incentivised to list their properties online.

    The shortage of available housing supply and sky-high rental costs means that the number of buyer enquiries per listed property remains elevated at 8% above pre-Covid levels.

    These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

    Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

    Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

    Editor's Picks

    Market snapshot: caution is name of the game

    in 29 minutes

    Richard Beddard: a high-ranking stock defending national security

    3 days ago

    Stockwatch: are these three shares canaries in the coalmine?

    3 days ago

    Ian Cowie: why it’s never too soon to take a profit

    4 days ago

    Bond Watch: the two gilts investors have been snapping up

    3 days ago

    Ask ii: is this a smarter way to play the S&P 500?

    3 days ago

    Six retirement income mistakes and how to avoid them

    4 days ago

    Are these the only two funds DIY investors need to own?

    5 days ago

    Royal Mail’s 10 years since IPO: what has it delivered?

    5 days ago

    Lloyds Bank shares: Q3 2023 results preview and new price target

    6 days ago