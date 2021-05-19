‘My News Feed’ opens new chapter at interactive investor

New feature allows customers to concentrate on the news that matters most to them.

With time at a premium, and a 24/7 news and social media culture that can make it hard to navigate the financial news that matters most to you, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, has launched My News Feed.

Since launch little over a month ago, interactive investor has already seen a 16% increase in customers reading at least two editorial articles a month. ii’s editorial content has been viewed over a million times every month since the start of the year, illustrating ii’s wide reach and audience, with content free to read by non-customers.

Customers can access My News Feed when they log into ii.co.uk and click the ‘news feed’ link in the menu. Articles are chosen through ‘areas of interest’ based on a customer’s portfolio, the ii accounts they hold, and more. Customers can also personalise their news feed by selecting different preferences, including the ability to follow their favourite experts and journalists on ii.

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Legendary fund manager Terry Smith said he moved to Mauritius, in part, to get away from the ‘market noise’. Believe it or not, it’s a common complaint from fund managers and professional investors. Our news feed allows those of us with more moderate means to strip out some of the noise and focus on the financial news that matters the most - there’s more to life than investing, after all. We need to get better at talking to investors and, sometimes, less really is more – it’s time to put our customers in the driving seat.”

Behind the scenes

ii has also updated its website technology, focusing on site performance and load times to streamline our overall customer experience to make it easier for customers to find what they are looking for.

With a quiet rebuild, investing in new cutting-edge technology, along with a few subtle new design styles, it has all been about laying the foundations to make the website future-proof.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “We are proud to launch this personalised news service and updated website, which will enable us to engage with customers in a fresh and personal way. We will continue to invest in content, talent and new propositions that we hope will connect ii with an even broader range of people.”

The most popular articles on www.ii.co.uk are on funds, investment trusts and ETFs, followed by UK shares, international markets and AIM shares.

interactive investor has also stepped up its video content, with well-known names from the world of investment racking up tens of thousands of views. Our November 2020 interview with Bill Ackman from Pershing Square Holdings still holds the record of most viewings for a single interview (over 450,000 views).