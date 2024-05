NatWest retail share offer latest

Bonus shares for retail investors are reportedly under consideration as the government finalises the details of a Tell Sid-style privatisation of its remaining NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) shares. Sky News also said the proposed public offer is likely to have a £10,000 cap on applications and a £250 minimum investment to encourage wider participation. Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts The plans are being drawn up after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pledged last November to explore a mass-market share sale “to create a new generation of retail investors”. NatWest shares, which were 204p in the hours after Hunt’s surprise announcement, are now within pennies of a six-year high at 314.5p as sentiment improves across the banking sector.

