Neptune bought out by Liontrust – good news?
The deal is being pitched as offering Geffen the opportunity to return to the daily job of running money.
5th August 2019 10:39
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
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The acquisition is being pitched as offering Geffen the opportunity to return to the day-to-day job of running money.
The acquisition is being pitched as offering Geffen the opportunity to return to the day-to-day job of running money.
Investment management company Liontrust (LSE:LIO) has announced its plans to acquire Neptune Investment Management, subject to regulatory approval.
Liontrust currently has £14 billion of assets under management. The acquisition of Neptune will bring that up by £2.8 billion, to £17 billion.
According to Liontrust's announcement, the takeover will see the whole of the Neptune investment team, including Neptune's chief executive Robin Geffen, join the Liontrust offices under a new name: the Liontrust global equity team.
The acquisition is being pitched as offering Geffen the opportunity to step down as chief executive and return to the day-to-day job of running money.
As Geffen notes:
"The deal will also enable me to step away from managing the business and focus solely on managing funds and leading my investment team, which is my real passion."
According to Adrian Lowcock, the acquisition is broadly good news for investors.
He notes: "The acquisition, I believe, is good news for investors in Neptune, as Liontrust has a strong management team which will provide some structure and focus for Neptune fund managers; it also allows Robin Geffen to focus on his first passion, which is fund management. The acquisition is a good fit in terms of coverage of different asset classes, as well as complementary investment styles."
He cautions:
"As with any acquisition, there will be a period of disruption and potential changes in fund managers as the businesses integrate."
However, he suggests these will need to be assessed "on a case by case basis".
Neptune runs funds focused on Global, Income, Regional and Emerging Markets funds, all of which will be bought over to Liontrust. Over one year, Neptune Income is the best-performing fund in the IA UK equity income sector as of 30 June; it is the third best over three years and the second best over five years.
The acquisition is expected to complete in October, at which point Neptune's funds will be rebranded as Liontrust.
John Ions will remain Liontrust's chief executive.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.