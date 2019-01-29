New Brexit flash poll results now in

With Brexit uncertainty rumbling on, interactive investor, the leading flat-fee digital investment platform, has conducted a flash poll of investors comparing results from website visitors in December (6th - 11th) to late January (22nd - 24th).

The results suggest that investors are starting to put Brexit uncertainty to one side. Almost half (44%) of investors polled in January said they have an investment strategy in place and are sticking to it, despite Brexit uncertainty. This is up from 39% in December.

And as the clock starts to tick on the ISA deadline, more investors are growing tired of putting their investment decisions on ice. In December 2018, 38% of respondents said they would not invest until a firm decision is made on Brexit, but this was down seven percentage points to 31% in January's poll.

Nevertheless, Brexit remains the number one investor worry, but this has been tempered significantly, from almost half (46%) in December, to just over a third in January (35%).

The number of investors worried about a US/China trade war has crept up from 24% in December to 27% in January, whilst there has been an uptick in investors deciding to filter out market 'noise' and take a long-term view - 26% in January, compared to 22% in December.

Moira O'Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor says:

"This flash poll suggests investor 'Bretigue' has set in. Investors are growing tired of waiting for progress on Brexit, with more deciding to stick to their original investment strategy (44% compared to 39% in December).

"Fewer investors are also deciding to put off investment decisions until there is more clarity on Brexit. It's a sensible strategy – political gridlock may be the order of the day, but there is no reason why our investments should follow suit.