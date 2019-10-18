This new share gets the thumbs up

You're up to your digital neck in pdf files. You're looking at a company for the first time, aren't you?

Yep, I'm "initiating coverage", as they say, of Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) so I've been digging the numbers out of the annual reports and doing some reading. Heavy going to be honest. Bloomsbury publishes bestsellers, but you can definitely put the annual reports down.

Harry Potter Bloomsbury? Bit of a one-trick pony? Bit twentieth century?

It's still going, so I guess that makes it twenty-first century. Anyway, what makes you say it's a one trick pony?

Go on then, name me one book that Bloomsbury has published by another author...

Hmmm... JK Rowling is still Bloomsbury's biggest money spinner, it was Potter's twentieth anniversary in 2017, but Bloomsbury publishes Sarah J Maas and Tom Kerridge, for example. It also publishes the Writers' & Artists' Yearbook, a publication close to my heart.

Sarah J who?

Maas. She's a young adult author, although she's working on an adult series now. It's been a few decades since either of us were in the young adult market and before you ask, Kerridge is a celebrity chef. Part of Bloomsbury's strategy is to focus on its biggest nine assets, led by Potter, Maas and Kerridge. That said, Potter dwarfs everything, there have been 500 million Harry Potter books sold and only 8 million Sarah J Maas books. Give her time, though, the first book was published in 2015, the film rights have been sold.

Incidentally, not all of those 500 million Harry Potter book sales were Bloomsbury's because Scholastic is the US publisher. The pain of not being Harry Potter's publisher across the English speaking world inspired the formation of Bloomsbury's US subsidiary, where it earns 29% of revenue. It also has offices in India and Australia.

Is Bloomsbury still dependent on Harry Potter then?

The company is a bit cagey about that. Pretty dependent I reckon, based on a few observations:

1. In 2019, five of Bloomsbury's top ten bestsellers were Harry Potter. The box set tops the list, and the others are new illustrated editions

2. Children's books still account for more than 40% of revenue and a bigger proportion of profit, approaching 70%

3. Profit margins in the Children's division are excellent, probably because of the Potter effect...

Here's the data from my spreadsheet:

Revenue (£’000) Profit (£’000) Profit margin Division/Date Feb-19 Feb-18 Feb-17 Feb-16 Children's trade 65,800 9,784 15% 17% 18% 14% Adult trade 33,454 891 3% -1% -2% 2% Academic & Professional 41,245 3,131 8% -1% 5% 11% Special Interest 21,156 713 3% 10% 4% 11% Content Services 1,025 -225 -22% -10% 11% 38%

Wow. Looking at that table I wonder why Bloomsbury even bothers with adult books...

I must admit I have been wondering the same thing, in two of the last four years adult consumer titles lost money. Bloomsbury is trying to grow market share, though whether that will make it more profitable remains to be seen.

The main thrust of the company's strategy is in non-consumer, the bottom three categories in the table. Bloomsbury hopes to earn the majority of revenue from non-consumer titles in the not too distant future. It believes the academic market in particular is low risk, because it doesn't have to pay big advances to authors, and it sells subscriptions so the income is more dependable. Bloomsbury also says academic and professional publishing is higher margin, although due to heavy investment in digital products that's not obvious yet...

Academic publishing sounds completely different. That's risky, isn't it?

Maybe, but Bloomsbury has been building the academic and professional business for a long time. It acquired Methuen Drama in 2006, a list of plays, and since then it has used the bounty, or rather annuity, from Harry Potter to acquire more than 20 imprints and publishers, many of them academic and professional. Today it is the second biggest division earning 25% of revenue and 22% of profit.

What is relatively new is the Bloomsbury Digital Resources project, the digitisation of the titles it has acquired and their incorporation into more than twenty subject specific collections. The biggest seller to date, is Drama Online, incorporating Bloomsbury's own lists, Methuen Drama and Arden Shakespeare, other publishers' lists, and video from the Royal Shakespeare Company. But Bloomsbury has strong lists, particularly in the arts, humanities, and fashion. Starting in 2016, it has launched four or five new digital products a year.

So academic publishing is the next HP?

Somewhat embarrassingly a resurgent Potter has spearheaded a surge in consumer revenues, sending the proportion of total revenue earned by non-consumer titles down in three of the last for years: