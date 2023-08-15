A new type of fund – here’s everything you need to know

Back in 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority brought into being a new form of open-ended fund, snappily known as Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs).

There were several aspects to LTAFs’ introduction. In part, they were a response by the investment industry to the government’s drive for an “Investment Big Bang” to boost Britain’s long-term growth.

At the same time, the aim was to provide defined contribution pension funds with a simple and efficient way of investing in illiquid assets including real estate and infrastructure, venture capital, private equity and private debt.

These alternative private market asset classes have been shown to provide better long-term returns than listed investments and to improve portfolio diversification over the long term.

However, because they are illiquid they are also relatively high-risk investments, as the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) explained in its 2021 publication, LTAF Made Simple: “The holding period of such private markets investments is typically several years (four to seven years on average), which is in stark contrast to public markets investments such as listed equities or bonds, where these can typically be traded daily.”

In addition, this new fund structure also potentially addresses shortcomings with illiquid assets with open-ended funds. As we’ve seen time and time again, during periods of stress property funds have put suspensions in place, due to the illiquid nature of that asset class.

Under the LTAF structure, investors won’t be able to sell on a daily basis. Instead, LTAFs will have a redemption period of at least 90 days. Therefore, investors in LTAFs have to be prepared to sit tight.

Long-term investing is, of course, exactly what pension funds set out to do – indeed, defined benefit pension schemes (final salary) have been taking advantage of private market assets for decades – but their DC pension counterparts have historically had very limited access, says the PLSA.

LTAFs were also envisaged as a broader vehicle for private investors. As Dominic Byrne, head of defined contribution strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at BlackRock, explains that LTAFs were introduced by the FCA as a move “to cater for two key policy themes: encouraging greater use of alternatives in defined contribution (DC) pension portfolios, and democratising access to private markets for non-professional investors”.

That “democratisation” finally took place at the end of June, with the extension of LTAFs to allow mass market retail investors, SIPP investors and self-select DC pension schemes to use them.

Since their initial introduction, says Byrne, some asset managers have launched LTAFs for DC schemes: “These funds have seen strong buy-in from the industry and government, which has helped to maintain the momentum.”

But in light of the recent expansion of their reach, he adds: “There is also increasing interest from managers and clients for LTAFs that aim to unlock the UK wealth market. It remains to be seen how far this market and client demand develops, but we are closely monitoring this space.”

Early days then, but potentially an interesting development for private investors with a long-term investment horizon. So what, specifically, do LTAFs bring to the table for these investors?

The case for LTAFs

On the plus side, as mentioned, they provide access to privately owned assets, a whole tranche of the investment arena that is by definition more difficult for ordinary investors to access but has been a rewarding area to be in over the long term.

Figures from the PLSA’s 2021 guide show, for example, that over 20 years to June 2019 the US S&P 500 index returned a net annual average of 6%, compared with 11.6% for private equity (US buyout funds). Over 30 years, the respective annualised figures were 8.1% and 13.1%.

That outperformance comes from several sources. Private market investors tend to take controlling equity stakes and a place on the board, so they can make more impact than a listed equity manager.

Moreover, the longer timescale means managers can have a stake in the bigger picture and long-term strategic growth plans for the business, rather than needing to focus on short-term initiatives driving imminent earnings and profits.

Finally, because LTAFs are inherently illiquid, they are not under the same pressure as listed equity managers to sell and crystallise losses when markets are volatile.

With broad access to these private market asset classes, and used alongside more liquid listed assets, LTAFs could help private investors to boost their portfolio performance.

Rowan Stone, sustainability portfolio manager at wealth manager atomos, sees many benefits from clients being able to access a larger universe of high-quality opportunities. These include “unique exposures, diversification, and providing capital for companies and projects that public markets and governments could not fund”.

Stone says they will also be valuable in building more sustainably focused portfolios. “This broadened access to private markets will help them influence change more effectively and support collectively meeting sustainability objectives, such as net zero,” she explains.