Nine funds that stand out from the crowd

At Saltydog Investor we provide information designed to help self-directed investors manage their own portfolios.

We focus on funds, rather than stocks and shares, and provide performance data each week covering unit trusts, open-ended investment companies (OEICs), investment trusts and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

We also run a couple of demonstration portfolios, the Tugboat and the Ocean Liner, so that members can see how we interpret the data.

Usually, we focus on what has been performing well over the last six months and are particularly interested in what has happened in the last few weeks.

Although we do not necessarily make changes, we do review our holdings each week. This means that we can move quickly when we need to. This was very useful earlier in the year, as we were able to reduce our exposure to the stock markets from over 90% to virtually nothing in a couple of weeks. This helped us miss the worst of the latest stock market crash.