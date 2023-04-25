Ninety One UK Alpha removed from ii Super 60 rated list
Our head of funds research Dzmitry Lipski shares an update with investors.
interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has removed Ninety One UK Alpha from its Super 60 rated list. This follows a formal review initiated in February 2023, following news of fund manager Simon Brazier’s departure at the end of May.
interactive investor’s rated products are run in partnership with Morningstar, and led by ii’s Head of Funds Research Dzmitry Lipski, within a framework of collaboration and mutual challenge. Lipski ensures Morningstar follow ii’s processes and in-house methodology.
Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “Ninety One UK Alpha will be removed from the Super 60 rated list following the departure of the experienced manager Simon Brazier from the fund at the end of March 2023. Brazier’s experience and track record were key reasons why the fund was recommended for the Super 60. Going forwards, the fund will be managed by Anna Farmborough and Ben Needham, who moved from Threadneedle along with Brazier in 2014. The fund was placed under review on the announcement of Brazier’s departure in February 2023 and the decision has now been taken to remove the fund. We will be looking to find a suitable replacement for the fund in due course.”
