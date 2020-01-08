NMC Health shares: Bargain or no-go area?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

NMC is one of the largest healthcare operators in a wealthy region, having started out from a one room clinic in Abu Dhabi some 40 years earlier. It has two main branches — NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading, which is a leading distributor of pharmaceutical products.

A key part of the investment case is that NMC is well placed to benefit from trends involving the consolidation of smaller players and a tightening regulatory environment.



An opposing view was laid out by our companies analyst Edmond Jackson in August. His “Avoid” critique now looks well timed, particularly as strong interim results that month were accompanied by a US$200 million (£152 million) buyback programme.

Revisiting the stock last month, Jackson wrote: “I was concerned NMC’s interim figures looked too good to be true, typifying indebted acquirers that end up in controversy. Can, and indeed should, hospitals/healthcare be delivering net profit up 30% near £113 million equivalent, on an 18.5% operating margin?”

Jackson's concerns included the lack of a breakdown on underlying performance versus the contribution from acquisitions. He added that the balance sheet was swollen with $2.8 billion total debt including lease liabilities and convertible bonds.

He said there was wider relevance in the way companies with a low “free float” may be prone to a lack of transparency, with their stocks kicked around by momentum traders.

NMC's response to the report and allegations by Muddy Waters has included the appointment of independent advisers to undertake a review of the business. It added last month: “The company believes that the current share price is not a fair reflection of the value of the company which has a consistent track record of strong growth and cash generation.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.