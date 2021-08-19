Novacyt Q&A: hear the latest from this Covid testing firm

Novacyt SA is engaged in developing and selling diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. Its diagnostic products are used in LBC, oncology, microbiology, hematology, and serology testing. The company operates its business through the following business segments. Primerdesign is the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of molecular 'real-time' qPCR testing devices and reagents in the areas of infectious diseases based in Southampton, UK: Lab21 Product segment is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of a large range of protein-based infectious disease IVD products; IT-IS International segment develops PCR devices for the life sciences and food testing industry and Corporate segment. Novacyt SA develops and markets solutions in medical cytology. It offers portfolio of cancer and infectious disease diagnostics products and services. It has three reportable segments: Cytology, Diagnostics and Molecular Testing.

Novacyt (LSE:NCYT) CEO Graham Mullis and his team present their half-year update and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 19 August 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

