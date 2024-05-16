Nvidia Q1 results preview: will stock blast past $1,000?

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The bank believes there’s scope for first-quarter revenues of $26 billion (£20.5 billion), up from the fourth-quarter’s record $22.1 billion, and to guide to $27-$28 billion in the current quarter. Both would be good enough to keep the stock biased higher, it added. UBS believes that concerns among some investors about a potential “air pocket” later this year due to the initial Blackwell shipment timing looked to be overblown. Deutsche Bank also sees Nvidia continuing its trend of delivering healthy multi-billion-dollar beats/raises on still healthy demand for AI computing. The bank said this week: “While on the margin some may be paring back orders ahead of the launch of Blackwell, we still expect aggregate demand trends to remain healthy. “Overall, we remain impressed by Nvidia’s best-in-class technology roadmap and believe AI fervour by its customers is likely to be sustained, yielding yet another strong quarter/guide.” Allianz Technology Trust: why we’re underweight biggest tech stocks

The tech funds with low volatility and top returns

The UK stocks just as good as America’s Magnificent Seven

Fundsmith buys semiconductor firm – that’s got nothing to do with AI It pointed to the strong capital expenditure commentary of Meta Platforms and Microsoft, but said investors had been more discerning of AI-driven upside during the current earnings season. That was shown by the response to last week’s results by ARM Holdings ADR (NASDAQ:ARM), which fell 8% in dealings after the release of strong figures for the fourth quarter and year to 31 March. On Nvidia, Deutsche Bank views the shares as fully valued and has maintained its Hold rating heading into the first-quarter report. Last May’s update was described by Morgan Stanley as a “shock and awe” quarter after the semiconductor industry’s largest increase to guidance for a single three-month period. Data-centre revenues in the most recent quarter hit a record $18.4 billion, up 27% from the previous quarter and up 409% from a year ago. Gaming revenues of $2.9 billion were flat from the previous three months and up 56% from a year ago.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.