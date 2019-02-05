Ocado extends post-Christmas rally to 40%

After these final results, Ocado shares are racing back toward last summer's record high. Here's why.

Big annual losses failed to stop the march of online grocer Ocado (LSE:OCDO) in the FTSE 100 index today as CEO Tim Steiner insisted the company's growth story "is only just beginning".

Now worth more than £7 billion following a 30% surge for its shares so far in 2019, the grocer-turned-technology company is comfortably bigger in valuation terms than Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Morrisons (LSE:MRW) and Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY). The stock rose 3% today, even though it recorded bigger-than-expected losses of £44.9 million for the 2018 financial year.

What mattered most for many investors was the in-line performance on underlying earnings at £59.5 million, as well as continued high expectations from the roll out of its "unique technology" at a significant number of Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFC) around the world.

The biggest of these contracts has been with Kroger, the second largest grocer in the United States. Other deals struck in the past year or so have included warehouse and licensing agreements with France's Groupe Casino and Canada's Sobey.

Shareholders have also been excited by talk of a deal for M&S to use some of Ocado's logistics, although there's been no confirmation from either party.

A deal would underline the potential for Ocado to become the standard platform for logistics across all retail sectors, leading Peel Hunt to recently make comparisons as the Microsoft of Retail. Such excitement is also why shares rocketed to 1,150p at the end of July, earning the company a place in the FTSE 100 after a rise of nearly 400% in the space of a year.

The stock fell back over the second half of 2018, partly in the wake of share sales by directors including Steiner, who set up the business with two former Goldman Sachs colleagues in 2000.