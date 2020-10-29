Up to one million households missing out on pension credit

The Department for Work & Pensions this morning published data on estimated take-up of income-related benefits in the year 2018 to 2019. The data showed that:

- Up to one million eligible families did not claim Pension Credit, amounting to £1.8 billion unclaimed - £1,700 per family per year

- Proportion of eligible pensioners claiming pension credit at 6 in ten

- 76% of the total amount of credit that could be claimed was claimed

- Take-up was lowest among couples

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions & Savings for interactive investor, said: “There was a slight uptick in the number of people claiming Pension Credit in 2019. However ‘up to one million’ families missing out on around £1,700 a year remains a huge gap in benefit uptake among those who need it.

“More needs to be done to help vulnerable older people access this money, particularly as many are isolated at home during local lockdowns, and may be missing posters from the government’s awareness campaign. A simple letter in the post to eligible households may be more effective in improving take-up, as well as information to younger relatives who can help with claims.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.