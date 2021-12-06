An optimist’s view of Barclays shares
6th December 2021 07:33
Loading
Share on
Despite a drop in the bank's share price, independent analyst Alistair Strang doesn't believe there's any need to panic.
When we reviewed Barclays' (LSE:BARC) share price a few weeks ago, we’d a fairly justified lack of optimism, a tone which appears justified.
Maybe it shall be the case of news from the Bank of England being poised to loosen (some truly absurd) mortgage lending rules.
From a strictly charty viewpoint, Barclays' share price now looks destined to head to 217p as the next major point of interest. The share price has already exceeded the high, pre-pandemic, of 184p, and while it’s tending to treat this level as a flat trend, essentially bouncing above and below, we’re hopeful for its future.
Now, when we apply similar growth models to those experienced in wider markets, should the 217p level be exceeded, we can now calculate 229p as a viable secondary ambition.
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
- Why reading charts can help you become a better investor
The recent discovery of another variant for Covid-19 saw the share price gapped down by the market, in common with virtually everything else.
As a result, we are supposed to accept ongoing weakness below 180p should threaten reversal to an initial 173p with secondary, if broken, at 166p and hopefully a solid bounce. This level of reversal does not open the share up to panic, the price needing below 157p to justify serious concerns.
For now, we believe the price intends to head for 217p, just requiring unbelievable levels of patience and, ideally, no new pandemic.
Source: Trends and Targets. Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Alistair Strang has led high-profile and "top secret" software projects since the late 1970s and won the original John Logie Baird Award for inventors and innovators. After the financial crash, he wanted to know "how it worked" with a view to mimicking existing trading formulas and predicting what was coming next. His results speak for themselves as he continually refines the methodology.
Alistair Strang is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of Interactive Investor. All correspondence is with Alistair Strang, who for these purposes is deemed a third-party supplier. Buying, selling and investing in shares is not without risk. Market and company movement will affect your performance and you may get back less than you invest. Neither Alistair Strang or Interactive Investor will be responsible for any losses that may be incurred as a result of following a trading idea.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.