The outlook for sterling in 2023

Sterling is now at its highest level since August, but many experts in the City remain sceptical and think the risks for the pound are skewed to the downside.

Sterling’s mini-budget recovery today picked up pace at near $1.23 as currency traders responded to the softening US interest rates outlook and improved risk sentiment.

The latest advance of 1.7% provided a big lift to UK-focused stocks in the FTSE 250 index, which outgunned London’s overseas-led blue-chip index with a 1.2% improvement.

Sterling is now at its highest level since August, having plunged to $1.035 on 28 September after Kwasi Kwarteng’s unfunded tax cuts in the mini-budget sparked alarm.

Concern over the UK’s fiscal position has eased since Rishi Sunak’s arrival in Downing Street, while the dollar has fallen back on speculation that four consecutive hikes of 0.75% have taken US interest rates to near the level needed to bring inflation under control.

Other factors boosting sterling have been the global flight towards riskier assets, along with the removal of UK political uncertainty following a legal ruling that a second Scottish independence referendum cannot take place without consent from Westminster.

Despite sterling’s recent strong performance, many experts in the City remain sceptical and think the risks for the pound are skewed to the downside.

They include UBS Global Wealth Management, where the base case is that sterling returns to $1.10 over the first quarter of 2023. The June forecast is $1.13, September’s is at $1.16, and the estimate for the year-end is $1.21.

UBS said: “The UK and the eurozone are struggling with a toxic mix of double-digit inflation and close to zero growth. Despite efforts by central banks to control inflation with higher rates, investors are unlikely to be drawn in further by the pound.

“A sustained recovery in sterling is only likely when inflation pressures ease, in our view.”