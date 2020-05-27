Parents more likely to invest with a Junior Isa than their own, research shows

Parents and grandparents have been more willing to invest in Junior Isas (Jisas) than their own Isas since the lockdown began, new data reveals.

Investment platform Interactive Investor (Moneywise’s parent company) says that when it comes to trades, the average ‘buy’ on Junior Isa has accounted for 80% (20% sells) compared to a 69% buy average for Isas (31% sells).

Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance, Interactive Investor, says: “The very long-time horizon involved when it comes to investing for children may well mean that parents are more inclined to take the plunge.”

With a Jisa you can save and invest on behalf of a child under 18. In the current tax year for 2020/21 the savings limit for a Jisa is £9,000.

The total amount you can save in an adult Isa during the current tax year is £20,000.

The most popular Jisa investment on the Interactive Investor platform during lockdown was the Fundsmith Equity fund, while for adult Isas it was Lloyds Banking Group.

O’Neill says: “Investment trusts and funds are dominating the average Jisa top 10 and parents are clearly being cost conscious, with many choosing passives."

Top 10 most bought investments in Junior ISAs and ISAs on Interactive Investor from 23 March 2020 to 19 May 2020

Rank Junior Isa Isa 1 Fundsmith Equity Lloyds Banking Group 2 Scottish Mortgage Royal Dutch Shell 3 Lloyds Banking Group BP 4 BP Barclays 5 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity Aviva 6 Barclays International Airlines Group 7 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Novacyt 8 Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity Legal & General 9 Avacta Group Avacta Group 10 Aviva Omega Diagnostics

Source: Interactive Investor, May 2020

Stocks and Shares Isas

While a Cash Isa is a tax-free savings account, with a Stocks and Shares Isa you can hold a variety of investments such as shares and funds.

If you want to open Stocks and Shares Isa you can get a fund manager or an independent financial adviser to manage it on your behalf.

Alternatively, if you want to select and manage your own investments you can do it on your own though an investment platform, although this option is best for those that know what they are doing.

Stocks and Shares Isas provide an option for people looking to avoid the erosive impact of inflation on returns.

Over time there is the potential for better returns with an investment Isa over cash, although the risks are also greater.

If you want to invest in a stocks and shares Isa you need to be comfortable with the possibility of making losses and prepared to invest for at least five years.

