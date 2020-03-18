Pessimism offers chance to buy these two defensive titans

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Retailing has been a tough sector, with intense competition and the rise of online sales squeezing margins for those with physical outlets. Yet this sector has held up better than most during the coronavirus crisis and rightly so, too. It could be the first to get back to normal.

Some sections of the economy will inevitably suffer from lost revenue that cannot be recouped later. Airlines are an obvious example. Others offer a defensive stance in the current crisis because they supply goods or services that we cannot manage without.

Indeed, sales may actually be enhanced in the short term by panic buying. Pharmaceuticals are one example. Retailers are another.

The United States is behind China and Europe in the spread of Covid-19 and coping with its effects. Now that even President Donald Trump is alive to the consequences, the country does have the opportunity of learning from the experiences of other nations in dampening the effects.

The US economy has been particularly resilient since the financial crisis of 2008, so although it is likely to tip into recession in the summer and autumn, fears of a 5% contraction in the second quarter, as suggested by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), will probably prove to be too pessimistic.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores.

It owns the ASDA supermarket chain in the UK. It is still owned 51% by the family of Sam Walton, who founded the company in 1962.

Fourth-quarter results to 31 January were admittedly a bit mixed. The period started and ended strongly, but there was “some softness” in general merchandise in the US stores and key international markets, so although revenue was 2.1% higher, pre-tax profits were up only 0.2%, from $5.66 billion to $5.67 billion.