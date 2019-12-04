Still time to buy a share of world's largest retail chain

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

The US retail sector is holding up remarkably well despite worries over the disruption caused by consumers switching to online sales and by President Donald Trump’s tariff wars. The big selling weekend just ended, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, has gone better than many analysts had feared, and the sector can look forward to the important Christmas season with confidence.

With Thanksgiving falling late this year, on 28 November, the Christmas selling season that traditionally starts the following day is squeezed, so it was important to get off to a strong start.

Admittedly, Americans are not breaking down the doors at dawn on Black Friday as they once did – nearly 60% of US consumers turned out for the sales four years ago but the figure is down to about 36% now – but the National Retail Federation reckons US consumers will spend an average of $1,048 this festive season, up about 4% on last year.

"Consumers are in good financial shape and willing to spend a little more on gifts for the special people in their lives this holiday season," Matthew Shay, chief executive of the NRF said optimistically this weekend. The retail industry remains confident that the strong labour market will continue to propel consumer spending.

In fact, many consumers decided not to wait for Black Friday and, lured by early cut-price offers, abandoned their turkeys on Thursday to pile up purchases a day early.

The key factor is the switch to online shopping, with more than half of Americans now doing most of their buying on the Internet. Online spending on Thanksgiving Day was estimated to be 15% higher than a year ago.

While Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the major beneficiary of this trend, it also helps traditional brick-and-mortar chains such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Macy's (NYSE:M) that have evolved to embrace the new sales channels.

The impact of tariffs on China is more problematic and is an issue that could cloud the future of the sector, as the country is a major supplier of goods to US retailers. Despite several false dawns, no agreement is in sight. Richard Hunter, interactive investor’s head of markets, reported in September that retailers were warning of potential hits to profits as new tariffs came into force.

Walmart is seen as a heavyweight that has the scope to rearrange its supply chain and squeeze suppliers to trim prices, although it may have difficulty in passing on higher costs from tariffs.