A possible recovery stock for 2021

Even so, the order book actually grew by 18% to €42.9 billion and chief executive and chairman Xavier Huillard was able to forecast a less pronounced decline in the second half.

And so it seemed, as the third quarter showed a clear improvement on the second quarter, with revenue down only 6.4% at €12.3 billion. Huillard thought, quite reasonably, that Vinci’s operations were returning to normal, with the order book holding steady.

However, the second wave of Covid-19 was already building and new travel restrictions reduced forecasts for the airport division in particular. There will inevitably be a further hit to profits, though not as bad as in the first half.

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes' interurban networks, which had bounced back close to 2019 levels during the summer, recorded a 20% drop over the first 10 months of 2020 compared with the same period the previous year. The worst week was November 2-8, when traffic fell 48% after France went into its second lockdown and tougher travel restrictions came into force.

As a result, Vinci has downgraded its forecast for motorway traffic for the full year to a contraction of 20-25%.

Next year should see a gradual recovery, although figures will probably remain below those for 2019. Traffic is expected to return quickly to normal levels, as it did in June when the first French lockdown was lifted, although airport numbers will be much slower to recover – they were down 96% in the second quarter and were still 79% adrift in the third quarter.

Over the first nine months of the year, passenger numbers across all airports has fallen 68% compared with the first nine months of 2019. Undaunted, Vinci is pressing on with growing the business and winning contracts. Seymour White, its Australian construction subsidiary, is half of a joint venture that last month won a €900 million contract to deliver Sydney Gateway, around Sydney Airport, building and upgrading roads, bridges, and a transport interchange.

The shares suffered heavily in the spring downturn, falling from a peak of €106.75 to €57 in pretty short order, and the subsequent recovery has been muted, with the shares twice running out of steam at around €90.

The way ahead is far from clear cut, but Vinci has the financial strength to weather the storm and come out stronger.

Hobson’s choice: Buy up to €90, the recent ceiling. If that can be broken there is a good chance of topping €100 again. The downside should be limited to €82. Investors may have to be patient as it will take time to turn things around.

