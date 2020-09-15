A price promise for Share Centre customers

Following the completion of interactive investor’s acquisition of The Share Centre in July 2020, interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct to consumer investment platform, has made a price promise to The Share Centre customers ahead of migration. Terms apply.

Customers of The Share Centre will be asked for consent to move their accounts over to the award-winning interactive investor platform, where they will have a choice of three service plans to suit their needs – all for a fair, flat fee so customers can keep more of their wealth as it grows.

Richard Wilson, chief executive of interactive investor, says: “We are proud of our fair, flat fees and Netflix-style pricing model, introduced in 2019, which gives customers the opportunity to choose a price plan that best suits their needs. We brought in free regular investing at the start of the year and are now following this up by scrapping a raft of administration fees, which will particularly benefit our SIPP customers.

“It won’t be the end of the story. We are constantly looking to provide better value for investors, and that means continually re-evaluating and evolving our pricing structure to reflect customers’ desire for simplicity and value. These are both crucial in our mission to help people take control of their financial future.

“But everyone’s circumstances are different. If, six months from migration, interactive investor finds that customers who consented to migrate would have paid less under The Share Centre’s standard charging model, we will refund the difference within 60 days.”

No SIPP fee until at least March 2022

In addition, if Share Centre customers open a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) with ii after they move across to interactive investor, they will pay no SIPP fee until at least March 2022. Terms apply.

The coming together of the two platforms will create further scale and the opportunity to deliver value, choice, service and customer experience to an enlarged customer base.

interactive investor is asking for Share Centre customers to give their consent to move over to interactive investor by 16 November 2020, ahead of migration in early 2021.

The Share Centre will contact SIPP customers at a later date about migration and are currently in touch with the relevant trustees.

