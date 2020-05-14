Prudential shares dive as sales plunge in Q1

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

From an investment perspective, the strength of the balance sheet is unquestionable, with a solvency surplus of 302% and a dividend yield of 3.5% also attractive in an interest rate environment, which is now at all-time historical lows.

The insurance sector has had a number of companies which have either chosen, or have been guided, to defer their dividends. But Prudential’s new-found focus on Asia following the demerger of M&G Prudential, its UK and European savings and investments business, likely gives the company an exemption.

In the background, the group continues to evaluate the planned minority IPO of its Jackson unit in the US, where an increase in sales of 25% over this period should add to the attractiveness of the business to potential investors, as well as providing Prudential with a further capital boost.

Despite the inevitable disappointment of recent trading, the longer-term strategy of tapping into the health, protection and savings markets of a burgeoning region, remains appealing. If the Chinese and Hong Kong economies are beginning to normalise, Prudential will be well placed to benefit.

In the meantime, a share price decline of 35% over the last year, as compared to a drop of 18% for the wider FTSE 100 index, has not detracted from investor appetite for the company on future prospects, with the market consensus as a ‘strong buy’ reflecting high hopes.

