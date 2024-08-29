Q&A episode: tackling what you asked about funds, shares and ETFs
In our latest Q&A episode, Kyle Caldwell and Lee Wild respond to listener enquiries.
29th August 2024 09:22
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
In our latest Q&A episode, Kyle tackles questions related to funds and ETFs, while Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor, joins him to respond to enquiries related to the stock market.
For those who would like to go straight to certain parts of the episode, we have listed the questions below and added timestamps.
As ever, the answers given in such episodes are not personal recommendations to buy and sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.
- Why do funds not flag their tobacco holdings up front? (1.27)
- Could you explain the structure of ETFs and the key terms investors need to know? (3.53)
- When researching index funds or ETFs how can I figure out which ones are best? (9.55)
- Which types of funds would potentially complement Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity? (13.04)
- Which UK smaller company shares are proving most popular with interactive investor customers? (15.00)
- What is a rights issue and why do companies have them? (17:59)
- Could you explain the key terms for investors for AGM votes? (19.47)
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
