Quadrise Fuels International: a trading update and investor Q&A

Quadrise Fuels International PLC is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines and steam generation applications. The company offers emulsion fuel multiphase superfine atomized residue (MSAR), which is used in marine diesel engines and for thermal power and steam generation. MSAR is manufactured using proprietary technology to mix heavy residual oils with small amounts of specialist chemicals and water to a bespoke formulation. The company operates in a single geographical segment, the United Kingdom, and all of the revenue is generated from the UK.

Quadrise Fuels International's (LSE:QFI) chairman Mike Kirk and CEO Jason Miles present an update on bioMSAR and MSAR along with answering a range of investor questions. MSAR® technology - multiphase superfine atomized residue - produces a low cost fuel with significant environmental benefits. Supported by world-class specialists and partners, MSAR® is a proven, economical and clean solution to the global fuel oil problem. The event, held on 30 June 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

