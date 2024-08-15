The reasons behind the stock market sell-off
Kyle Caldwell and Richard Hunter unpick the reasons behind the stock market sell-off, and explain how investors can handle times of turbulence.
When the stock market makes the front pages of the broadsheets, which happened last week, it can lead people to panic. But, as history shows, declines are part of the normal ups and downs of investing and stock markets occasionally depart from their long-term upward trajectory.
In this episode, Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to unpick the reasons behind the stock market sell-off, and to explain why investors should keep calm and carry on during times of turbulence.
