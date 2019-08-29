Is recruiter Hays a buy at 2016 prices?

Better profits and a special dividend have not prevented selling of Hays shares after annual results.

More evidence of weakening market conditions put Hays shares on the back foot today, despite solid full-year profits and a bigger special dividend fuelled by strong cash generation.

The latest one-off payment of 5.43p brings to £265 million the amount in core and special dividends awarded by Hays in the first two years of a five-year plan to 2022.

Chief executive Alistair Cox said the shareholder rewards reflected the benefits of the company's "highly diversified business", with 19 countries still able to deliver trading records and offset weaker conditions in some key markets.

Worryingly for investor confidence, however, Hays (LSE:HAS) said trading over the summer showed market activity softening in the UK and Ireland. There was also evidence of reduced business confidence and slower client investment decision-making in the company's biggest market of Germany, particularly in the engineering and automotive sectors.

The two regions together accounted for more than half the company's operating profits in the year to June 30. Australia & New Zealand market activity continues to be broadly stable at high overall levels, while conditions remain good across Asia. Overall, full-year operating profits rose 4% on a like-for-like basis to £248.8 million, which was slightly stronger than expected.

Analysts at Jefferies said Hays had done a good job navigating the "tightrope of balancing short-term profit with medium-term investment" despite the material deceleration in revenue momentum.

The broker is now forecasting a 2% decline in working day adjusted net fees for the first quarter of the new financial year, rather than its previous estimate for no change. This will be driven by a 6% decline in the UK and Germany down 2%.

The weaker fee outlook and its forecast of higher property and depreciation costs means Jefferies has downgraded its earnings per share forecast for 2020 by 7%. It also reduced its price target to 145p from 165p, which is based on a projected 2020 price/earnings (PE) multiple of 13.1x.