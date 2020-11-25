Recruiters are suffering, but 2021 looks bright

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Hope that next year will see the world returning to normal has propelled shares in many sectors higher – in the case of American stocks, to higher levels than before Covid-19 struck. One important group of stocks that are often seen as a bellwether for the wider market are still generally languishing: the recruitment companies.

When countries including the US and the UK were suffering record drops in gross domestic product in the second quarter, it was quite reasonable to expect recruitment stocks to bear the brunt. Rising levels of layoffs were hardly conducive to paying for the privilege of searching for new staff.

However, the almost equally impressive bounceback in the third quarter left shares in recruitment companies behind. The imposition of further lockdowns in Europe, plus the uncertain political situation in the United States, means the sector is still largely out in the cold.

Yet it is fair to think that next year could be spectacularly different. The Asia-Pacific region, with China in particular, has largely returned to normal. It will take longer in the Western world, but as weaker companies go to the wall stronger companies will expand to fill the vacuum. Any upheaval in the jobs market means work for the recruiters.

New president, good news

The United States, under new President Joe Biden, is likely to try to patch up trade relations with Europe and China that have been damaged under Donald Trump. More upheaval means more work for the recruiters.

It is easy to forget how the sector was thriving after 10 years of solid recovery from the 2007-8 financial crash. Downturns tend to be short and sharp, and with three Covid-19 vaccines ready to roll there is good reason to believe that the next upward trend will start in earnest next year.

As the US is still the largest economy in the world it makes sense to look there for investment prospects in the sector.

Two possibles

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is possibly the best known American recruitment firm. It also offers advisory services covering business organisation, development and motivation. It employs 7,500 staff serving clients in 100 offices in 50 countries.

In the three months to 31 October, the company’s second quarter, fee revenue of $435.4 million (£327 million) was down 12% on the same quarter last year, with earnings per share dropping from 78 cents to 51 cents. At least the worst is over, as fee revenue represented a 27% increase from the company’s pretty dire first quarter.

Korn Ferry is still not offering any financial guidance for its third quarter to the end of January in view of the considerable uncertainty caused by the new lockdowns.