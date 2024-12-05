A region for investing beyond the Magnificent Seven
Investing in this region can give investors exposure to technology trends, argues one fund manager.
5th December 2024 08:49
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Since the start of 2023, global stock market returns have been heavily influenced by a small number of US technology companies, the so-called Magnificent Seven. However, there are plenty of opportunities for investors to consider both in and outside the technology sector. Joining Kyle to discuss the case for Europe, and to explain how investing in Europe can give investors exposure to technology trends is Daniel Avigad, a fund manager at Lansdowne Partners.
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.