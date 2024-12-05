A region for investing beyond the Magnificent Seven

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Since the start of 2023, global stock market returns have been heavily influenced by a small number of US technology companies, the so-called Magnificent Seven. However, there are plenty of opportunities for investors to consider both in and outside the technology sector. Joining Kyle to discuss the case for Europe, and to explain how investing in Europe can give investors exposure to technology trends is Daniel Avigad, a fund manager at Lansdowne Partners.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.