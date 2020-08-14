Richard Beddard: QinetiQ looks perfect – but where’s the growth?

QinetiQ has strong finances. It earns good returns on capital, and is not funded by debt.

The problem is growth. Although the company says it has grown organic revenue for the last four years and profit for the last two years, growth is modest even when the contribution of acquisitions is included.

The company has grown revenue at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7%, and profit at less than 3% CAGR over the last four years.

Cash conversion is also modest, although this is due to high levels of capital expenditure, which might deliver growth in future.

Geopolitical risk

The world seems to be entering more hostile times, which may mean more spending on military technology. But Western governments have for a long time been reluctant military spenders.

QinetiQ says it entered the new financial year in April with a burgeoning order book, 19% bigger than the previous year, excluding the positive impact of two acquisitions.

In the short-term though, some work is being deferred due to the pandemic, and QinetiQ is waiting to see the likely impact before deciding to pay a final dividend.

In the longer term it faces challenges too.

UK defence spending, responsible for 69% of revenue, is pegged to a minimum of 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, GDP is shrinking alarmingly as a result of the pandemic, so the government may reduce the defence budget.

After the merger of MTEQ and QinetiQ’s existing US businesses the company believes it is poised for the next phase of US growth. But overseas expansion can be hazardous too.

As recently as 2013 the company earned half its revenue from the US government, enough to meet its current target for international revenue. Revenue was already falling though, as the military withdrew troops from Afghanistan.

QinetiQ found it could not compete against bigger domestic rivals less burdened by regulations and smaller domestic rivals favoured by US government policy.

In 2014 it disposed of its US Services business, having written-off hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in acquisitions to build it up.

Cultural change

Times are different, and QinetiQ may be wiser now. Perhaps its new international expansion will be more successful.

One reason for hope is the company’s policy towards employees, the source of the innovation that will drive growth and profitability.

QinetiQ says it aims to provide meaningful work because of the industry it is in and intellectual stimulation by dint of the scientific problems it must solve.

It also wants to have a good environment in terms of flexible working, training, and a share scheme that will pay every employee shares worth £740 this year.

It is more forthcoming than most companies about employee and customer engagement, which are key performance indicators.

The need for cultural change was recognised as long as a decade ago when, after an acquisitive period post-flotation, QinetiQ introduced a ‘self-help’ policy in 2012 that may, along with the rationalisation of the business, have begun laying a foundation for growth.

The company could be a good long-term investment, but it’s a complex business. Turning QinetiQ around must be testing shareholders’ patience and there are more nimble companies helping customers create, test, and use defence technology, Cohort for example.

Cohort is smaller. It earned revenue of £131 million in the year to July 2020 compared to over £1 billion at QinetiQ. But its relatively small size may have allowed it to adjust more quickly to changing military requirements.

Once predominantly a supplier of training, it has, through acquisition become a supplier of products. Today it earns more revenue abroad than it earns at home.

It has grown adjusted profit at 14% CAGR over the last five years. It seems to have achieved what QinetiQ is still seeking to achieve, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

