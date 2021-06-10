Richard Curtis: The ii Family Money Show

In the first episode of The ii Family Money Show, Gabby Logan speaks to legendary screenwriter and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis about family, Four Weddings and how he is saving the planet through his Make My Money Matter campaign.

The man behind Blackadder, Notting Hill and Comic Relief also tells of the ultimatum his dad gave him when he was starting out as a writer and how his signed copy of William Wordsworth’s Lyrical Ballads ended up in a charity shop.

Plus, Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions & Savings at interactive investor (ii), joins Gabby to tell you how you can make your own money matter through your pension savings and investment portfolio.

This episode is also available as a vodcast on the ii YouTube channel and our Videos & Podcasts page.

The Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor. For more information on how to invest ethically visit https://www.ii.co.uk/ethical-investing and https://www.ii.co.uk/ii-ace.

Find out more about Richard’s campaign at https://makemymoneymatter.co.uk.