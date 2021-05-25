Richard Perrott: The Richard Hunter Interview
A manager of the Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income fund, discusses strategy, and top holdings.
25th May 2021 09:31
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Richard is joined by Richard Perrott, one of the portfolio managers of the Morgan Stanley Global Brands Equity Income fund, to discuss the strategy and objectives of the fund, top holdings, and what the outlook is going forward.
Highlights
1:00 – the strategy and objectives of the fund
2:35 – inclusivity and which boxes need to be ticked
5:00 – geographical and sector allocations
7:52 – top holdings within the trust, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
11:19 – how the fund has coped during Covid-19 and four new names in the portfolio
14:12 – the outlook going forward
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